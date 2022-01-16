BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 47.7% in December

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period.

BLW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 90,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

