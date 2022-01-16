BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 124,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.