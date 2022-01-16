BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MQT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 63.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

