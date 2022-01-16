Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.3% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 345,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,328. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

