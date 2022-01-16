Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $564,589.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $11.27 million and $564,589.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

