BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003111 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016591 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010161 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

