Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $7.72 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002139 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $97,926.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004799 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,354,082 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

