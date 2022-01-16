Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:BPRMF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.30. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

