Blue Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $252,704.91 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $252,704.91 and $6.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

