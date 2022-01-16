Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,901,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

