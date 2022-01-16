Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5,487.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,464 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Blueprint Medicines worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

