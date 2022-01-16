Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,577.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $713,596.32 and approximately $11,577.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars.

