Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $125,284.47 and approximately $487.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,575,636 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

