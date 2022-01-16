BOOM Price Down 0.2% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $34,852.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,121,896 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,163 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

