Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Hits $132,512.98

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00005143 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $132,512.98 and $18,904.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

