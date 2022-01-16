BORA Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. BORA has a total market capitalization of $802.61 million and $18.31 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BORA has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BORA

BORA is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

