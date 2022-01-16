Bottos (BTO) One Day Volume Tops $47,604.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Bottos has a total market cap of $587,024.50 and approximately $47,604.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00058530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.