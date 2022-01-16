Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of BOX worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BOX by 84.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.32. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.