Bread (BRD) Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Bread has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.