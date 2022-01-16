Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BNR opened at €77.78 ($88.39) on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($63.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €78.62 and its 200 day moving average is €81.55.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

