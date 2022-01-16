Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BNR opened at €77.78 ($88.39) on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($63.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €78.62 and its 200 day moving average is €81.55.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

