Broderick Brian C Acquires 2,490 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,462,000 after purchasing an additional 293,291 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 76,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 683,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $262.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $265.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

