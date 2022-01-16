Broderick Brian C Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

