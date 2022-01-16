Broderick Brian C Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

