Broderick Brian C Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

ROK stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

