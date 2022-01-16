Broderick Brian C Sells 12,109 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

