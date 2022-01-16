Broderick Brian C Sells 17,340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $61.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.