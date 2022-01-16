Broderick Brian C Sells 7,075 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.49. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

