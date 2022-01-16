Brokerages Anticipate FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

OPFI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

