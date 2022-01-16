Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $13.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT opened at $27.07 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 541.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.