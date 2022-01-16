Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 795,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,562. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $870.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

