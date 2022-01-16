Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.39. Spire reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

