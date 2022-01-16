Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.53. 29,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,527. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

