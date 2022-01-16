Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.11). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD remained flat at $$2.23 on Friday. 930,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

