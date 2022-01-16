Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.77. 2,930,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.