Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

IIPR stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.82. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

