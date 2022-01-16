Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,491. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,961. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.68.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

