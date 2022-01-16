Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 209,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,580. The stock has a market cap of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

