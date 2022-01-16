Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFII opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $120.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
