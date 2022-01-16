Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $523.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

