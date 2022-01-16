Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

BEP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 367,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,312. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

