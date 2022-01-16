Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.05 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

