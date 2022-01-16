Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bruker worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

