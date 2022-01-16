BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Down 48.2% in December

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 20.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in BTRS by 23.3% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.