BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and $34,183.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

