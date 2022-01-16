Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $433.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

