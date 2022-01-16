Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $50.81 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

