Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.13 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.