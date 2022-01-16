Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.