Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

