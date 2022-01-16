Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $41,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $879,000.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.